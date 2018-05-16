Share:

KASUR-Flaying political rivals during an address to a public gathering here, central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that those criticising Punjab government's public welfare steps have done nothing good for the masses in the province under their rule.

Addressing the PML-N workers in a big public meeting at Khuddian Khas, he said that former premier Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan an atomic power. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Hamza said that he could not spend even a night in jail. "Those who had got their loans waived in past are now right-hand men of Imran Khan," he said, adding that the PTI chairman criticised Lahore Metro Bus project but now himself was building a metro project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at a cost of Rs71 billion. "Imran Khan had promised to build 300 small dams in KP province but failed to build even a single dam," he flayed. He added that the masses had rejected his politics, claiming that the PML-N would clinch the next general election.

On the occasion, Hamza announced to build a public park and a sports complex at Khuddian Khas. Majority of the local PML-N leaders were absent from the public meeting for being tried in a case of anti-judiciary tirade.

FOUR DIE IN DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

Four persons died in different incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, a 22-year-old man committed suicide by taking wheat preservative pills after being admonished by parents over a domestic issue. The deceased was identified as Aqeel, resident of Theng Shah. Khuddian Khas police were investigating.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a bus on Changa Manga Road. Naveed, resident of Changa Manga, was on his way on a motorbike when a bus coming from the rear crushed him to death. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and started investigation.

An unidentified drug-addict was found dead at Lahorewala Adda, Pattoki. City police shifted his body to hospital for autopsy.

Similarly, a man was found dead near Mir Kot Bypass, Chunian. Some passersby had spotted the dead boy and informed the police. They rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem. Initial police investigation revealed that the deceased was an employee at Chunian Municipal Committee.