Eight women abducted in different areas

FAISALABAD: Eight women including five girls were abducted from various parts of the city here on Wednesday. A police spokesman said that Babar and his accomplices kidnapped the daughter of Nadeem from Mohallah Usman Ghani, whereas accused Shahid and his accomplices abducted a married woman Nusrat along with her five-year-old daughter Haseena from factory area. Similarly, Abdur Rehman and his accomplices kidnapped the daughter of Shahid Ali from Rasool Nagar, whereas accused Naveed and his accomplices abducted a woman Rehana and her young daughter Aneeta from Chak 146/GB. In another incident, accused Muzammil and his associates abducted a married girl Rukhsana and her one-year-old daughter Ulfat from Bachiana area. The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.–NNI

Woman gang-raped; 3 girls kidnapped

SIALKOT: A married woman was gang raped while three young girls were kidnapped in separate incidents in and around the Daska city here Wednesday. In village Raajokey-Daska, four armed accused forcibly gang raped the 34 years old at gunpoint when she was alone at her house. Daska Saddar police have registered a case against four accused including three nominated accused Usman, Ameen Boota and Shamas. In Muhallah Muhammadpura Daska city, some unknown accused kidnapped local social worker's sister at gunpoint from near house. Unknown accused forcibly kidnapped village Kotli Chhamb Wali based labourer's young daughter of 16 years from Daska city's congested Kutchery Chowk. In village Gopipur-Satrah, Daska tehsil, armed men kidnapped local labourer's young daughter near her house. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest of recovery.–Staff Reporter

Police recover kidnapped schoolgirl

HAFIZABAD:- The police recovered a teenage schoolgirl kidnapped on her way to school her the other day. According to police sources, a 13-year-old girl student was allegedly abducted by two youth when she was proceeding to her school in village Vanike Tarar here. According to police source, Amna Rani was on her way to school when Imtiaz alias Taji and his unidentified accomplice lured her away to ravish her. On the report of her father, the police raided different places and arrested Imtiaz and recovered the abductee. Meanwhile, a young villager was killed on-the-spot when a recklessly driven vehicle hit his bike near Pindi Bhattian bypass. According to police source, Asghar Ali was on the way to his village on bike when a dumper truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit the bike. As a result he died on the spot. The dumper diver managed to flee the scene.–Staff Reporter

Ex-councillor gunned down

SHARAQPUR:- A former councillor was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists on his was back home from Lahore. The police said that the ex-councillor and property dealer Sheikh Zahoor Ahmed, resident of Mohallah Harni was killed by unknown persons near Burj Attari on Lahore-Jarawala Road. Police officials informed that two unidentified motorcyclists attacked Sh Zahoor on his way back from Lahore. Resultantly he sustained fatal gunshot wounds and breathed his last on the spot. The bereaved family said that the deceased had no enmity with anyone and termed the incident target killing. The police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and launched further investigation.–Staff Reporter

Man held for swindling citizen out of Rs3m

KASUR: Police arrested a man for allegedly swindling one out of Rs3 million on the pretext of selling him a plot here the other day. Abdur Rasheed, resident of Basti Charagh Town, submitted an application to Saddr police stating that suspect Shoaib Ansari had allegedly swindled him out of Rs3 million on the pretext of selling him a plot. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

SALESMAN ROBBED

Two dacoits riding a motorbike robbed the salesman of an oil company of cash and cell phones near Wadana here the other day. According to Mustafabad police, Jamil Ahmed, salesman of an oil company, was on the way to Lahore from Kasur in a pick-up vehicle. Near Wadana, two robbers intercepted him at gunpoint and robbed him of Rs84,000 and cell phones. The police registered a case.