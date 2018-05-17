Share:

NEW DELHI:- Emergency workers recovered 12 bodies from a river and were searching for another 10 missing people on Wednesday after a ferry capsized in southern India, officials said. The boat was carrying 44 people across the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh state when strong winds flipped it over late Tuesday, prompting a massive rescue operation including navy helicopters and dozens of divers. The bodies were found after a 16-hour search of the sunken boat around 60 feet underwater using sonar equipment. The state’s Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said 22 passengers swam to safety and efforts are on to find those still missing.–AFP

Naidu blamed the private boat operator for the tragedy, saying the ferry was packed with men, cement bags and motorbikes.