Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and senior member of PML-N Mir Zafarullah Jamali in the last week of the 14th National Assembly announced to tender resignation for ‘not allocating sufficient funds and resources to Balochistan province’.

Mir Zafarull Jamali in the middle of the budget discussions said that he would deliver his formal resignation in writing to the National Assembly’ speaker office. “I on the floor of the house announce to resign from the National Assembly,” said the former prime minister.

About the chairman NAB, he said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah had selected the name of chairman NAB by using their constitutional authority.

“If the prime minister and the opposition leader are not satisfied with the NAB chairman’s performance then they should resign,” said Jamali. The former prime minister despite being member of the ruling clique (PML-N), has been criticising the policies of incumbent government for last some of the sessions.

Jamali has been hinting to tender resignation for the last some sessions.

“It might be my last speech in the National Assembly,” he said last month while his speech was mostly against the government’s policies.

He had strongly criticised the newly introduced ‘tax amnesty scheme’ and some of the other initiatives taken by the incumbent government. However, he also said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Marriyam Nawaz should not be barred to go abroad to meet Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

On November 21, 2002, Jamali was appointed the 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan-designate. He took the oath on November 23, 2002, until he announced resignation in 2004.