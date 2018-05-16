Share:

rawalpindi-The oath taking ceremony of Rawalpindi Islamabad Young Journalists Association (RIYJA) was held at a local marquee on Dhoke Syedan Road here on Wednesday.

PML-N MNA and Chairman Steering Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas Malik Abrar Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion and took oath from the newly office bearers of RIYJA.

Those who attended the oath taking ceremony included Vice President President Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) Raja Irfan Imtiaz and other members Arshad Mehmood Qureshi, Rashid Ahmed Khan, Malik Masnoor Afsar, Malik Sajid, Yousaf Gull, Chaudhry Khurram Siddique, Muhammad Jamil, Malik Usman, Al-Haj Khalid Butt and many others.

During the ceremony, Yousaf Khan took oath as President RIYJA while Tahir Nasir as General Secretary, Israr Ahmed Rajpoot as Senior Vice President, Nagina Shaheen as Vice President, Faisal Khas as Vice President, Sajid Khan Saju and Arooj Irshad as Joint Secretaries, Raja Fahad Altaf as Secretary Information and Muhammad Bilal Abbasi as Finance Secretary. Similarly, Faryal Masood, Saima Fahad Rana, Askari Balti, Asif Janjua, Raja Sarwat and Bilal Malik took oath as members governing body of RIYJA. PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed and other guests felicitated the newly elected members of the journalists association.