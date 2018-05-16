Share:

HAFIZABAD-The provision of justice plays a pivotal role in creating a stable society, District and Sessions Judge Azizullah Kalloo said.

Addressing the judges, lawyers and members of the civil society here, he said that provision of justice was not limited to judiciary but the people should also realise their obligations to ensure justice in society for peace. He maintained that social and economic justice was inevitable to remove sense of deprivation among the masses and it was imperative for everyone to remove social and economic malaises which had weakened the society. He also stressed better coordination between bar and bench for the provision of justice to the masses.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul, President DBA Mian Safwan Abbas Bhatti, General Secretary DBA Umar Khizar Hanjra and TBA President Pindi Bhattian Syed Zafar Hussain Bukhari and General Secretary Sanaullah Bhatti also addressed the gathering.