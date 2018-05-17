Share:

KARACHI : President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Muffasar Atta Malik has expressed concern over soaring prices of many household commodities on the arrival of Ramazan.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he urged Sindh government and Karachi Municipal Corporation to take stringent action against the profiteers and hoarders creating serious problem for the masses. Many commodities largely being used for Sehri and Iftaar had gone beyond the reach of the common man.

“A large number of citizens have been complaining that the administration at district level have totally lost control over commodity prices, profiteering and hoarding,” he added. The KCCI president mentioned that in many countries, the prices of various commodities are immediately reduced and special offers and discounts are given to welcome the holy month of Ramazan. Unfortunately, this is done otherwise in Pakistan. He said although price lists are regularly issued by KMC but no shopkeeper bothers to adhere the prices quoted in these lists.

Shopkeepers continue to overcharge the customers without any kind of fear.