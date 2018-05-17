Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said water and sewerage was responsibility of water board, but the KMC busy in redress the issues to facilitate the citizens before the upcoming monsoon season.

He expressed these views Wednesday during inspection of lying of drainage lines near National Stadium where DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Parks and Horticulture Committee Chairman Khurram Farhan and others were also present on this occasion.

Lying of drainage lines and road carpeting with a cost of Rs67.539 million would solve the rain water drainage problem in different sectors of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Zone of District East and remove all hurdles in the drainage system, mayor added. The mayor inspected the different aspects of the project and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officers and engineers.

He said that a total of 4400 RFT drainage line being laid from Stadium to Hassan Square whereas such drainage system also being laid in different blocks of Gulshan Zone. He said work on this project underway speedily and would complete in time to save the people from any inconvenience during coming rainy season. Meanwhile, the mayor inspected the free blood screening camp held in the KMC Building at MA Jinnah Road on Wednesday and called it a good omen.

He was accompanied by the Municipal Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Chairperson Medical Committee Naheed Fatima, Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas, Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Beerbal, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Consultant of Vendor Junction Muhammad Ali Jinnah and others on this occasion.

Wasim said such medical camps are necessary which helped people understand about the status of their health. During a briefing on this occasion the mayor was informed that 1,735 officers and other KMC officials availed this opportunity in this camp to get their blood sample screened for diagnosis of chikungunya, malaria, dengue fever, hepatitis B and C and HIV Aids. Reports of test conducted were also provided to them during camp.