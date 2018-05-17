Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting of the National Accountability Bureau has given approval to file five corruption references and has also authorised several inquiries and investigations against politicians, businessmen and government officials.

The NAB EBM meeting was held in the chair of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javeed Iqbal and it decided to file first corruption reference against former KP minister for Human Resources Sheer Azam khan in case of misuse of power and illegal allotment of land. In this case, the accused caused a loss of Rs100 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB EBM has approved to file the second corruption reference against former Managing Director PEPCO Munawar Baseer Ahmed and others in case of corruption. They caused loss of Rs1.38 billion to the national kitty in this case. The third corruption has been approved against ex-Director General Excise and Taxation Balochistan Muhammad Qasim Baloch and others in case of illegal vehicles registration. The board has decided to file fourth corruption reference against Secretary Karachi Port Trust Officers Cooperative Housing Society Ghulab Khan and others. In this case, the accused persons misused the power and allotted the commercial plots to their relatives illegally. The fifth corruption reference has been approved against former Vice Chancellor Federal Urdu University Dr Zafar Iqbal and other in case of opening the illegal campus of the University in Lahore and they caused loss of Rs16.5 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB EBM has authorised the first inquiry against Higher Education Commission officers and M/s Higher Pakistan Ltd. In this case, the accused violated the PPRS rules and bought the laptops on high prices and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national kitty. The second inquiry was authorised against the NTDC administration and Board of Directors and others in case of misuse of power and approved the appointment of Fayyaz Chohan as MD NTDC and even he did not qualify for the post. The Third inquiry was authorised by NAB board against MD Pakistan Utility Store and officials of Ministry of Industry and Production . They involved in corruption, misuse authority and illegal transactions from NFC to private banks and caused loss of Rs3 billion to the national exchequer in this case. The EBM authorised fourth inquiry against former chairman Pakistan Railways Arif Azeem and others on purchasing 58 locomotives and 40 power vans from favourite companies. This caused losses of Rs19900 million to the national exchequer.

The EBM approved fifth inquiry against advisor to chairman KASB Bank Nasir Ali Shah and others for withdrawing Rs3.114 billion illegally.

The Investigation was authorised by NAB against the officers and officials of Pakistan Steel Mills for confirming contract and daily wages employees by abusing authority causing Rs6.69 billion to the national kitty

The EBM approved sixth inquiry against the officials of Pak PWD KP for awarding contracts to favourites and corruption by making fake schemes. They inflicted Rs2 billion loss on the national kitty. Another inquiry was approved against officers, officials and others of bank of Khyber Peshawar for appointing 1,400 people by abuse of authority. They have also been accused of doling out heavy debt to Pasco and Punjab Food Authority Inflicting losses on the national kitty.

The EBM authorised investigation against officers of CDA and others for illegal allotment of land worth Rs2 billion in the Sector E/11 Islamabad in violation of rules and corruption.

The Executive Board has approved the complaint verification process against the management of National Highway Authority and others. They have been accused of allotting tool plazas to their favourites and establishing illegal CNG station in Rawalpindi by NHA management which caused million of rupees loss to the national kitty.

The EBM approved closing investigation against former MNA Raheela Kausar and others due to lack of incriminating evidence against her. The EBM also approved closing inquiry against officers and officials of National Bank of Pakistan Bahrain owing to absence of solid proof. The EBM authorised another inquiry against former MD and other directors of the Pakistan Petroleum limited for devouring funds.