KARACHI - Several notables and political activists from Tando Bago, Tehsil of Badin district called on the PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur at Zardari House on Wednesday and joined Pakistan Peoples Party.

Former MNA Gul Mohammad Jakhrani, PPP Badin President Mohammad Ramzan Chandio, General Secretary Sain Bux Jamali, Fida Hussain Mendharo, former Minister Syed Pappu Shah, Yasmeen Shah and others were present on the occasion.

Those who joined PPP include Sufi Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Asif Member District Council, Muhammad Saleem, Faqeer Muhammad, Zulfiqar Ali Arain, Ghulam Murtaza Arain, Muhammad Arshad Goraya, Muhammad Ashraf Chadhar and Tamachi Bheel.

Talking to the newcomers, Faryal Talpur said that PPP would form next governments at federal and in all the four provinces after winning general elections under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Gul Mohammad Jakhrani said that people of Badin will defeat vagabondism by freewheeling turncoats to restore its valiant legacy during struggle against dictatorial rules.

PPP Badin office-bearers pledged that Badin district is a citadel of Bhutto’s Jiyalas and the artificial bubble of opponents will be pricked by the people of the district in 2018 elections.