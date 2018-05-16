Share:

SADIQABAD-A local businessman urged people of Sadiqabad to vote only those candidates who are willing to serve them as a public servant not those who make mere hollow claims and turn a deaf ear to their woes after being elected.

Talking to The Nation, member of Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qamar Sultan Zia said that the sewerage system of Sadiqabad City had been destroyed owing to the negligence of the local lawmakers and other public representatives. He said that there was worst cleanliness in the city, adding that the accumulated sewage and heaps of garbage had turned the entire city into a filth depot. "People lack even the basic facilities of life such as clean drinking water despite paying tax to the local bodies' governments," he lamented.

He also flayed the authorities concerned for turning a blind eye to the deteriorated condition of main roads in the city. "The shabby roads are not only causing traffic mess but also fatal accidents," he maintained. He urged the people to use the power of vote to oust the public representatives who were indifferent to their woes.