Rawalpindi - PML-N Chairman Union Council (UC) of 29 Mohra Noori, district Gujar Khan Raja, Irfan Aziz along with his companions called on former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday and announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The prominent PML-N local politicians from from Mohra Noori, who joined PPP included Councillor Chaudhry Javed and Mirza Masood, and Raja Irfan Imtiaz who is said to be a close relative of PML-N MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division Raja Muhammad Javed Ikhlas.

It was Raja Irfan Imtiaz who had challenged the nomination papers of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for NA-51 Rawalpindi constituency with District Returning Officer in 2013 general elections while accusing him of misappropriating funds and indulging in nepotism. He also accused him of receiving kickbacks in the Rental Power Projects (RPPs) besides buying property in London from money earned through corruption in the various scams. Election Commission of Pakistan completed the initial scrutiny of nomination papers and rejected nomination papers of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Later on, a public meeting was also held in Sanghar House in Gujar Khan which was addressed by PPP stalwart and ex-PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Raja Javed Ashraf, Raja Khurram Pervaiz, Raja Irfan Aziz and other local leaders of PPP. A large number of people of Gujar Khan attended the public gathering of PPP.

The speakers including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf welcomed Raja Irfan Imtiaz and his other companions into the party fold stating that PPP was like a family where every member was taken care of by the party leaders. He said that PPP had always made sacrifices to strengthen the federation and democracy in the country. He said that he along with other leaders from Gujar Khan have begun the electioneering campaign by going door to door and holding corner meetings to woo public to vote for PPP in upcoming general elections. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf vowed that PPP would bag comprehensive win in the general elections across the country including Gujar Khan.

The participants of the public meeting were holding party flags and portraits of former premier BB, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and chanting slogans in favour of their beloved leaders. Tight security arrangement was made by police to guard the participants of public meeting.