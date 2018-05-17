Share:

HAFIZABAD:- The police recovered a teenage schoolgirl kidnapped on her way to school her the other day. According to police sources, a 13-year-old girl student was allegedly abducted by two youth when she was proceeding to her school in village Vanike Tarar here. According to police source, Amna Rani was on her way to school when Imtiaz alias Taji and his unidentified accomplice lured her away to ravish her. On the report of her father, the police raided different places and arrested Imtiaz and recovered the abductee. Meanwhile, a young villager was killed on-the-spot when a recklessly driven vehicle hit his bike near Pindi Bhattian bypass. According to police source, Asghar Ali was on the way to his village on bike when a dumper truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit the bike. As a result he died on the spot. The dumper diver managed to flee the scene.–Staff Reporter