RAHIM YAR KHAN-Some A category private schools of in the district were violated the government orders and issuing vouchers for collecting fee in advance.

These private schools are also not following the government schedule of summer vacations

The parents of various students said that administrations issued fee vouchers of June and July 2018 separately to the students in second week of May. The administration of HH Sheik Khalifa Public School directly controlled by the board of management headed by DC had issued the fee vouchers of June with due date of June 7, 2018 while the school will close for summer vacation from May 26.

The father of class 10 student at The Beacon House School System said that its administration had issued the fee vouchers of June and July 2018 a few days back with due date of 1 of each month.

He said that the school would start summer vacation from May 30. A person requesting anonymity said that he had paid the fee of April, May and June in April 2018 at Lahore Grammar School and his child would go to school till May 23 for examinations. The situation was similar in The City School including some other such schools.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Aitazaz Anjum said that although the DC being the administrator was monitoring the private schools regarding fee collection and summer vacation the District Education Authority (DEA) is the actual forum.

Chief Executive Officer of DEA Malik Mukhtar said that he had conducted a meeting of private schools and it was decided that all private schools would be closed for summer vacation from May 17.

When he was questioned about the A category private schools' fee collection, he said that although these were big schools but he would issue notices to them and also inform the DC.