MIRPUR (AJK): AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said on Wednesday that providing quality education across Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the people's doorsteps is top priority of the government.

"We will ensure easy access to educational facilities," the president said during a meeting with Chaudhry Yasin Gulshan, AJK Minister for Zakat and Usher who called on him at the President House in Jammu and Kashmir House.

Masood Khan said that issues relating to the Mong sub-campus would be addressed on a priority basis and the introduction of relevant disciplines would be ensured. Matters relating to the lodging and academic facilities would be resolved soon, he said.

The president was apprised of the establishment of the sub-campus of University of Poonch at Abbaspur. He urged the early completion of all formalities and also advised to identify a permanent site for establishing a full-fledged university in Abbaspur.

He said that higher education institutes in AJK will be brought up to the national and regional standards in order to make them more competitive. He said along with educational infrastructure the campus will also have the best hostel facilities for both the female and male students.



He said, "Due to its close proximity to the Line of Control, we must ensure that the people of Abbaspur are provided quality educational and allied facilities." He commended the Minister for his dedication and selfless efforts aimed for the welfare of the people of Abbaspur. He added, "Wervice to the people of AJK is the government's foremost priority and we will ensure that all their issues will be addressed with sincerity and dedication."