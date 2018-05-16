Share:

SADIQABAD-A local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader claimed that the party had become the biggest political party of the country and its leadership believed in public service.

During an address to a corner meeting at Ghulam Muhammad Abad here, PTI candidate for Provincial Assembly from PP-267 constituency Ch Sajjad Warraich said that the masses had become politically mature and they would not allow the rulers befool them again. He claimed that workers of other political parties were defecting to the PTI which, he noted, stood testimony to the popularity of the PTI among the masses.

Local notables including Nazir Ahmed, Ch Sajjad, Zahid Nazir, Nauman Nazir, Hanif Gopang, Dr Zahid and Falak Sher Chattha attended the meeting. They assured the PTI candidate of their full support for his success in the upcoming general election.



Nawaz flayed for anti-state statement

KAMALIA-Disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his aides have become a threat to the national security, stated Member Aman Committee Kamalia Syed Saqlain Haidar.

Talking to the media, he said that the Nawaz Sharif was using the same language as being used by the Indian Army Chief. "Terrorism is not only Pakistan's problem rather a global one. India has not provided us with proofs regarding Mumbai attacks till today but Nawaz Sharif has started bad mouthing about Pakistan under greed of power. He is speaking in the language of the enemy. A person who has been the prime minister for three times should not show such error of judgment. We condemn the recent statement of Nawaz Sharif," he said. He added the Pak Army has made numerous sacrifices for peace in the country and the whole nation pays tribute to the armed forces and is standing with them.