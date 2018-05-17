Share:

KARACHI - The city administration on Wednesday announced subsidised prices of commodities on the eve of Ramazan.

According to statement, the administration vowed to take action over price hike during the month of Ramazan while, administration stated that stern action will be taken against traders those will not follow the price list issued by the Commissioner House Karachi.

The spokesperson for the Commissioner House said that the administration has taken concrete step for implementation on Ramazan price list, adding that the price list has been prepared with the consultation of local trader associations, representative of consumer rights and concern officials.

The spokesperson said that the commissioner has directed the all deputy commissioners that concern officials will ensure the selling of commodities on set price list during Ramazan in their respective jurisdiction.

“If any trader will found in violation of price list then stern action should be taken against them as per law with imposition of fine and also sent to jail,” commissioner directed.

The spokesperson informed that the city administration has set prices of around 69 commodities with the consultation of above said stakeholders while prices list of fruits and vegetable will be issues on daily basis by the Commissioner House.

He further said that city administration also shaped a mechanism for transparent auction of vegetable and fruits in main market for selling of these items on actual prices in open market.

The administration also asked the citizens to register their complaints against hoarders those charge excessive rates on commodities at the Commissioner House complain cell number 1299.