NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Thursday | May 17, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
11:29 AM | May 17, 2018
Pakistan allocates Rs486m for expansion, up-gradation of 3G/4G services
11:09 AM | May 17, 2018
Pakistan deplores failure of UNSC to condemn massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces
10:47 AM | May 17, 2018
Security forces gun down three terrorists in Balochistan
9:49 AM | May 17, 2018
Country's future lies in continuity of democracy, rule of law: PM
9:36 AM | May 17, 2018
Balochistan govt taking interest in uplift of Irrigation sector
9:34 AM | May 17, 2018
TV makes film a 'vintage genre' says greying Travolta at Cannes
9:01 AM | May 17, 2018
South Korea to play 'mediator' to resolve North Korea-US summit doubts: official
8:56 AM | May 17, 2018
Hamas official says 50 members killed this week on Gaza border
8:50 AM | May 17, 2018
UN: 68 percent of world population will live in urban areas by 2050
8:07 AM | May 17, 2018
EU leaders agree 'united approach' on Iran deal, trade
10:00 PM | May 16, 2018
India halts military operations in IHK for Ramazan
9:37 PM | May 16, 2018
Democratic system ensures country’s progress: PM
9:21 PM | May 16, 2018
India using pellet guns, rape as a war strategy in IHK: FM
8:50 PM | May 16, 2018
Ramazan moon sighted, holy month to begin tomorrow
6:36 PM | May 16, 2018
Faheem, Imam enters into ICC Test Player Rankings
6:22 PM | May 16, 2018
Soon will disclose names of characters behind 2014 sit-in: Nawaz
5:51 PM | May 16, 2018
Special committee formed to monitor edible items prices
5:37 PM | May 16, 2018
As climate risks grow, AJK boosts emergency plans
5:35 PM | May 16, 2018
Pakistan, Nepal Army Chiefs discuss regional security
5:08 PM | May 16, 2018
Ireland open to Pakistan tour if 'stars align'
SATANS ARE CHAINED NOT WE PROFITEER
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
SATANS ARE CHAINED NOT WE
PROFITEER
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
July 22, 2012
‘Satans caged in, profiteers set free’
8:37 AM | January 16, 2018
Thirteen siblings found chained in California home; parents charged
November 05, 2017
Chained water glasses
January 16, 2017
Worker chained for two months rescued
Top Stories
6:22 PM | May 16, 2018
Soon will disclose names of characters behind 2014 sit-in: Nawaz
9:37 PM | May 16, 2018
Democratic system ensures country’s progress: PM
5:37 PM | May 16, 2018
As climate risks grow, AJK boosts emergency plans
5:35 PM | May 16, 2018
Pakistan, Nepal Army Chiefs discuss regional security
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus