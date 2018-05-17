Share:

Special sitting on holy month

Speakers at a special session on Ramazan stressed the need for enforcing Islamic laws. Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, parliamentary secretary Muhammad Saqlain Anwar, JUI-F leader Maulana Amjad Khan, IJI chief Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer and Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi were among the speakers. Saifullah Sipra organised the session on behalf of daily Nawa-i-Waqt. Maulana Naeemi said fasting carried tremendous reward and even those organising Iftar were generously rewarded by the Creator. The holy month, he said, provided the people with a precious opportunity to have their sins forgiven. He said that Muslims should trace people who were not in a position to afford sehri and iftar. Maulana Amjad quoted a Hadith that heaven was the highest reward for those observing fast. Allama Zubair said failure to observe sanctity of the holy month amounted to inviting Allah’s wrath. Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi said Quran and Pakistan were two gifts of Ramazan. Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Saqlain Anwar said the Punjab government had made arrangements to facilitate the fasting people. –Staff Reporter

CM greets Ummah

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated theUmmah on the start of holy month. “We thank Almighty Allah for being blessed with this holy month. This month is the lesson of self-accountability to us. This month provides an opportunity of unity and tolerance to us,” he said in a message. The CM said: “Fasting is an Islamic obligation as well as a training of self-discipline. This month also teaches of about tolerance and sacrifices. We should take maximum care of the deserving people in this month, he added.”–Staff Reporter

SKMCH&RC fundraiser tomorrow

The first annual Iftar dinner of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) for collection of Zakat is to be held tomorrow (Friday). The event is annually organised to honor hospital donors and well-wishers in recognition of their support and cooperation, said a press release. Imran Khan, Chairman Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, will be chief guest at the event. Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO, SKMCH&RC, will brief the guests about the performance of the hospital.–PR

Zardari to host Iftar dinner

PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said Nawaz Sharif is repeating mistakes whereof the country is being drifted to serious threats. “What Nawaz Sharif is saying can change the whole situation,” Kaira said while talking to party district Punjab presidents Thursday. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari will host an Iftar dinner in the city on the first ramazan while party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address his workers at Iftar dinner in various districts of the province. Kaira also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing party membership drive in Punjab and said a huge number of people had enrolled themselves with the party which showed popular confidence in the party which he added, will certainly get a wide room in the next elections.–Staff Reporter