Plisova smashes umpire's chair after losing

ROME - Former world number one Karolina Pliskova smashed the umpire's chair in frustration after she lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari in the second round of the WTA Italian Open on Wednesday. In the third set with the sixth seeded Czech serving 6-3, 3-6, 5-5 (30/30) she had an overhead shot incorrectly ruled out and both the line judge and the umpire said they could not find the mark. After vehemently arguing with the umpire to no avail Pliskova was furious when 42nd-ranked Sakkari was given the advantage and break point at a crucial stage of the match. The Czech went on to lose that game and the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours 21 minutes. She furiously repeatedly struck the umpire's chair with her racket. For Sakkari it was the first top five win of her career.–AFP

Maria delighted at popping question to Nadal

ROME - Russian star Maria Sharapova giggled with delight as she revealed how she plucked up the courage to pop the question and got to practise with Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open. "I saw he was practising on the court right before me," explained Sharapova, after advancing to the second round on Tuesday past Australian Ashleigh Barty. "And I said to my team 'wouldn't it be amazing if I just came up to Rafa and said 'would you hit a couple balls with me?' And they're like, yeah, what's wrong with that? And I was like, a lot of things. There's a lot of things wrong with just coming up to Rafa. They're like, no, you should. It's not like you're asking him to go on a date. And so I did. He probably thought I was really weird. I think he still thinks I'm really weird."–AFP

Dharampura Gym win in Club Cricket

LAHORE - Dharampura Gymkhana and Mughalpura Gymkhana have entered the 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament quarterfinals here at the Punjab University New Campus Cricket Grounds. At PU New Campus Ground No 1, Dharampura Gymkhana outclassed Qaddafi Club by 138 runs. Batting first, Dharampura Gym scored 255/6 in 30 overs. Awais Ahmad slammed 71, Abdul Manan 52, M Arshad Khan 29 and M Zahid 28. M Zahid bagged 2/37 and M Zuhair Khan 2/61. In reply, Qaddafi Club were bundled out for meager 117 runs in 25 overs. Only Javed Hussain (43) and Shahzaib (25) could cross the double figures. Rehman Qadir ripped apart Qaddafi batting line up by grabbing 4/18 while Abdul Manan bagged 3/11. At PU New Campus Ground No 2, Mughalpura Gymkhana beat Baghbanpura Eaglets by 32 runs.–Staff Reporter

Red team beat Blue in friendship golf

LAHORE - Red team triumphed over Blue team by a margin of 12 strokes in the Palmers Friendship Match Play Golf Championship held here at the Royal Palm golf course. The competition was held between the 26-member Red Team captained by Faisal Syed and 26-member Blue team captained by Sharjeel Awan. Red team compiled 17 points in the team pair competition and 13.5 points in the match play individual competitions, with their total aggregate score of 30.5 points. Blue team managed to build up merely 7 points in the pairs matches and 11.5 points in individual as their total of 18.5 points was too less to beat their opponents.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan reach Asian Div-III Rugby final

LAHORE - Pakistan reached final of the Asian Div-III Rugby Championship after crushing Kyrgyzstan 82-0 in the semifinal played at Almaty, Kazakhstan. The greens shirts will now take on Kazakhstan in the final to be played on May 19. Hosts Kazakhstan thrashed Mongolia 55-6 in the second semifinal to join Pakistan in the final. According to Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) official, Pakistan 15-side team started their first international test match after three years. They played aggressively and routed their opponents through their sterling skills, techniques and speed. They dominated the game right from the beginning and took 45-0 lead in the end of first half. In the second half, Pakistan players maintained their supremacy and collected 37 more points to register thumping 82-0 triumph against Kyrgyzstan. Ali Khan and M Shoaib Akbar hammered hat-trick of tries each while Saad Arif and Adnan Saeed scored two tries each and Anjum Sajjad, Nasir Mehmood, M Haroon and M Waqas all scored one try each. Pakistan team head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik said: “The team played very well. We lack international exposure but despite all odds, the boys worked really hard and made a strong comeback. Now we have Kazakhstan in the final, which is a very strong team, comprising experienced and skilled players. But I hope my boys will play will same zeal and zest and try to lift the trophy.”–Staff Reporter