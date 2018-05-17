Share:

COLOMBO:- Sri Lanka 's cricket board Wednesday announced a profit of $14 million last year, far above all previous records despite one of the worst on-field performances by the islanders in years. The board said it made a net profit of 2.12 billion rupees ($14 million) in 2017 -- a staggering 33 times what it made the year before. Revenues, at six billion rupees, were roughly double 2016 figures, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. "This was a result of SLC's strategic growth plans and prudent financial management," the board said in a statement.–AFP