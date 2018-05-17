Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court against the Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad’s verdict wherein it had exonerated Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan from the charges levelled against him in Senior Superintendent of Police Asmatullah Junejo torture case.

The government moved the court through Advocate General Islamabad and cited the Chairman PTI as respondent while it prayed to the court to nullify the said order of ATC Islamabad.

In the appeal challenging the ATC’s judgment, the government adopted that the said order of ATC is absolutely illegal, unlawful and arbitrary without any legal justification while the same is not sustainable in the eye of law.

It added that the impugned order has been passed in a slipshod and hasty manner and the trial court has not applied its judicial mind while passing the said order. “The trial court has also not taken into consideration the gravity of the offence, coupled with its importance,” said the appeal.

It continued that the accused is nominated in the FIR with specific role and incriminating evidence is available on record to connect him with the commission of offence. “The reasons for acquittal of respondent recorded by the trial court are not in accordance with law and the court below has exercised its jurisdiction illegally and unlawfully,” maintained the appeal.

Therefore, it prayed to the court to set aside the verdict of ATC Islamabad and the trial court may be directed to conduct trial of the accused in accordance with law.

In this matter, ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict in the application filed under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and acquitted Imran Khan in this case for the lack of evidences against him.

During the sit-ins in 2014, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo was beaten up by protesters on Constitution Avenue on his first day on the job as SSP Operations of ICT Police. Later, Secretariat police had registered four cases against several PTI and PAT workers for their alleged involvement in vandalism and attacking SSP Junejo.