KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested 40 suspects including a target killer and members of Lyari gang war, in different areas of the city during operations on Wednesday.

As per detail, Sindh Rangers have arrested four people during conducting raid in different areas and recovered ammunitions from their possession, the Rangers spokesperson added that rangers troops in a raids conducted in Artillery Maidan and Civil Line Police station’s jurisdiction while arrested two culprits identified as Amaullah aka Shahid and Waqar Ali. Rangers claimed to have involved in extortions and street crimes while rangers recovered claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Rangers also arrested two accused persons Khursheed and Niaz Ahmed in a raid conducted Malir area while recovered narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested were later handed over to the police for legal formalities.

On the other side, Pak Colony police claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London in a raid conducted in Old Golimar area. The accused arrested were identified as Roomi alleged involved in various criminal cases including target killing while police claimed to have recovered weapons from his possession. Nazimabad police claimed to have arrested a street criminal Kashif while recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession.

Jamshiad Quarter police conducted a raid in Gutka factory located in Lasbaila area while arrested two accused persons including Noman and Tariq while recovered huge quantity of the illegal substance from the factory. Darakhsan police conducted a raid in Defence phase VI, while arrested four accused persons running a Shisha Café while Docks police conducted a raid in Kimari area and arrested a dozen suspects running a gambling den in the locality. Police claimed to have seized the stuff being used to run the gambling den.

Qauidabad police arrested three accused persons including Hafeez, Shan and Faiz while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were involved in various cases of street crimes. SITE-A police also claimed to have arrested two street criminals including Simon and Razaq while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Pak Colony police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Gulab aka Kala and Altaf associated with Arshad Papu gang of Lyari while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons have been arrested in a raid conducted on a tip off while police recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal cases.