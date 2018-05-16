Share:

FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Wednesday opened a one-day textile exhibition, depicting eastern dresses, designing and home decoration at Iqbal Auditorium, UAF.

The expo was set up by students of Institute of Home Sciences, Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences. The exhibition was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Iqbal Zafar who was flanked by Faculty of Home, Nutrition and Food Sciences Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Home Sciences In-charge Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Anum Asghar, Dr Najma, Dr Binish Sarwar and other notables. In the exhibition, more than 20 stalls were put on display that remained centre of attraction for textile lovers.

As many as 20 theme works were displayed under projects of waving and screen printing. Under the waving, eight projects including sunset, golden ratio, khees, Bohemian, woods, feature in ocean nights, denim and computer chip were presented while in the screen printing, 10 projects were set up in the gallery. The screen printing themes included Islamic architecture, Chinese pottery, graffiti, metallic, plant cell and others.

Talking to participants, the vice chancellor said that creativity, innovative ideas and hardworking are essential to get success in life. He said that the youngsters were full of talent and by sharpening their skills, the country can move to the new heights of the progress and prosperity. He said that strong academia-industry linkages were imperative to address the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and other issues. Dr Masood Sadiq said that textile industry gave high importance to innovation and creativity. He said that theme work provides an opportunity to think out of the box. He also stressed upon the need for strong industry-academia linkages for the betterment of the society.

Dr Ayesha Riaz added the exhibition was aimed at providing a platform for the students to exhibit their skills. The participants Adina and Ayesha Noor who worked on theme 'sunset' said that they had worked day and night to participate in the competition.

Ayesah Iqbal said her work was themed in computer chip keeping in the view the importance of the chip in the era.

Maryam Ali said that they had worked on the denim waste by using it for a product development.

Mehiwsh Fatma said that it was the need of the hour to arrange such events so that it would open up new avenue of creativity and aspirations for the students.