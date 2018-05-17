Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that he would reveal the names of sponsors of the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek anti-government sit-ins at a suitable time.

Talking to media in the Accountability court, he said that Imran Khan was not solely responsible for the sit-ins. He said that PTI has ruined political culture in the country and its leadership used to hurl filth at opponents. He said that the PTI leadership waits for the umpire’s finger.

He said that PTI leadership has no respect for the votes of public through which the party also came to power in KP. He said that people in KP have seen the reality of the PTI’s slogan of ‘Change’.

He also added that PTI’s provincial government in the last five years simply deceived the public of KP with the slogan of change. There is nothing on account of the PTI to take credit for last five years in KP, Nawaz added.

Meanwhile, the statements of the accused persons in the Avenfield corruption reference will be recorded on Friday.

During the hearing on Al-Aziziya Steel Mills reference, Joint Investigation Team Head Wajid Zia informed the court that as per bank returns details of Nawaz Sharif, Rs.41.410 million foreign currency was shown in the bank account of the former premier.

Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris Wednesday continued cross-questioning with JIT Head Wajid Zia. Zia in the cross-questioning informed the court that Nawaz Sharif appeared before the JIT with details pertaining to bank returns of his income tax and wealth tax. Nawaz Sharif in his bank returns showed Rs41.410 million foreign currency, Wajid Zia said, adding that JIT also got details on Bank statement of Hussain Nawaz for 2013-14. He said Hussain Nawaz in his wealth statement did not show his entry of Rs192 million that he received from Hill-Metal.

During the hearing, harsh words were also exchanged between NAB Prosecutor and Khawaja Harris. NAB Prosecutor stated that irrelevant discussions should not be made specifically on the things, which have already been responded and replied. Meanwhile, Khawaja Harris stated that legal procedure would be pursued to fulfill the trial while the NAB Prosecutor underlined that which law and legal procedure would the defence counsel pursue.

To the Accountability Court judge remarks to write down the questionnaire, the defence counsel stated that questionnaire would not be written. The court adjourned the hearing till Monday.

Former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared before the court in person.