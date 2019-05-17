Share:

TEHRAN - The United States will fail to crush Iranian resistance by imposing maximum pressure, the chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was quoted as saying Thursday.

“This is the most decisive moment for the Islamic revolution, because the enemy has come to the battlefield with all of its capacities at its disposal,” the Press TV quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying during a meeting with IRGC officers on Wednesday.

Iran is “on the verge of a full-scale confrontation” with the enemies, who are trying to crush the Iranian nation’s resistance through the “strategy of maximum pressure and by using all of their capacities,” Salami said.

However, despite their ostentatious appearance, Iranian enemies are suffering from “osteoporosis” and they will fail once again to achieve their objective against Iran, Salami added.