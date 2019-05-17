Share:

Lahore - A judicial magistrate on Thursday dismissed a bail petition filed by 11 Chinese nationals in fake marriages case.

Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza heard arguments from both parties and dismissed their bail petition. However, the court accepted the bail plea of their accomplices Ansar and Shaukat. Accused Shaukat was guard while Ansar was cook for the Chinese nationals.

Saleem Ahmed Advocate, representing the accused, argued that the case filed against his clients was fake and concocted. He further said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested the Chinese nationals after fabricating a story. He said that the accused came to Pakistan for business purpose only.

He affirmed that there was no proof on the record of the case against his clients, and requested the court to grant bail to the accused in the case.

Munem Chaudhry on behalf of the FIA contended that the accused had deceived the local girls into fake marriages and subsequently exploited them sexually. He requested the magisterial court to dismiss their bail petition.

Last Tuesday, the court of judicial magistrate had sought a report from the FIA in the bail petition filed by the 11 Chinese nationals in the human trafficking and organ trade case.

The Chinese nationals are accused of taking Pakistani girls to China where they would be forced to adopt prostitution or they were subjected to slavery and bonded labour. They would allegedly engage Pakistani agents to lead the local girls astray with their lucid and bright future through their marriages with Chinese youth. They would carry out bogus documentation for the purpose such as Nikahnama, fake marriage registration certificates and bogus particulars of Chinese youth.

The 11 Chinese nationals were arrested by the FIA on May 8 in various raids at several locations in and around the provincial capital.

As per the FIA, a woman contracted marriage with a Chinese man after her father was contacted by an agent running a marriage bureau. The man then married off his daughter to a Chinese man, Chan Yen Ming. The marriage later was proved to be a fraud as per the statement of the girl.

The suspects include Libing Liu, Hongfa Yang, Bo Wang, Chuanjia Liu, Gongze He, Feng Xnu Yang, Chan yen, Tianyyi Liu, Song Guoqian, Liu and Wei Linping.

Against alleged harassment caused by FIA and police, the Chinese nationals had earlier moved the Lahore High Court. Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard their petition. Their counsel had told the court that his clients were being harassed by the FIA and the police in the fake marriages case, and asked the court to restrain the law enforcers from harassing them. The judge then disposed of the plea by instructing the LEAs to act in accordance with the law.