RAHIM YAR KHAN : At least 20 people were injured in an explosion that took place inside the building of a private bank on Bypass Link Road in Sadiqabad, some 37km from here, on Thursday.

According to District Administration and Rescue 1122, the explosion took place in Faisal Islamic Bank near Charyanwala Chowk and its whole building structure collapsed.

On being informed of the incident, Rescue 1122 officials reached the site of the blast. According to them, a search and rescue operation was immediately started and six critically injured were shifted to Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) while 14 were shifted to THQ Hospital Sadiqabad.

Deputy Commissioner Jameel Ahmed Jameel declared an emergency in SZMCH and THQ hospitals.

The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The area surrounding the bank has been cordoned off.

The injured includes Raashid and Ismail of Adamsaba, Azhar Abbas of Mazhar Fareed Colony Sadiqabad, Zahid Abbas of Tibba Zahirpir, Yaqoob, Alam, Qasim, Aamir Kashif, Ghulam Hussain and Asim of Awami Colony Sadiqabad, Javed Iqbal of Basti Laar, Ehtaram of Kabirwala, Muawia of Arian Colony, Mehmood of Ghulam Rasool Colony, Tanzeel of Leghari Colony, Ghulam Fareed of Madina Colony, Adnan of Basti Kalwar and a bank employee Shahid.

RPO Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood with DPO Umar Farooq Salamat also reached the spot to supervise investigation into the incident.