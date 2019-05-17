Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police arrested 24 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered cash, narcotics, stolen valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that following directions of IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, officials of Islamabad police accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug-pushers.

According to details, Criminal Investigation Agency of Islamabad police held Nazar Khan and recovered laptop, tabs and watches from him. Noon police arrested two accused Naimat and Zeeshan Sarwar and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Industrial Area police arrested Asif, Zeshan and Fawad Ayub and recovered two 30-bore pistols and an iron punch from their possession.

Banigala police arrested an Afghan national Eid Khan residing illegally in the country. Kohsar police arrested Kiran, Ramzana, and Saira for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. Aabpara police arrested Nawaz and recovered 130 grams hashish from him. The police team also arrested 4 gamblers, Bilal Masood, Danish, Arslan and Waseem Akram and recovered Rs5,250 and gambling tools from their possession.

Banigala police arrested 4 accused under section 144 while Karachi Company police arrested Abbas and Rizwan for having 140 grams hashish and one 32-bore revolver, respectively. CIA police arrested Rizwan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Gul Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Shehzad Town police arrested Umer Siddique and recovered 520 grams hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them, the police said.