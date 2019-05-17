Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar has said the government will achieve wheat procurement target of 4 million tonnes for the 2019-20, adding that the wheat procurement process is being conducted smoothly in the province.

In a statement, he said the crop has suffered a setback due to recent rains and thunderstorm and about 5 percent losses were caused to overall production. According to him, losses in Punjab appeared to be on higher side and would be known after 2-3 weeks because crops in many parts are still in the open fields.

Malik Anwar said all district revenue officers were directed to complete assessment of losses to wheat crops and submit their reports so that the farmers suffering from damage of crops could be compensated to the optimal level.