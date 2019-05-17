Share:

LAHORE (PR) ACCA and Atlas Copco Pakistan have agreed to work together for the promotion of sustainable business practices in Pakistan. Both the organisations will be collaborating to develop future-ready talent to meet the requirements of a digital age. The focus of their partnership will be to train a new generation of professional accountants who possess a right blend of digital, technical, ethical, strategic and professional skills to meet the future needs and demands of the increasingly digitised profession. At an exclusive ceremony in Lahore, ACCA also announced the Approved Employer status for Atlas Copco’s operations in Pakistan to recognise company’s efforts to invest in their employees by providing specialist training.