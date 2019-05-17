Share:

SIALKOT - The special teams of district administration launched a crackdown on wheat hoarders and recovered as many as 11004 metric tonnes of illegally stocked wheat by the middlemen, dealers and stockists in all six districts of Gujranwala division namely Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Gujranwala.

This was stated by Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood during an address to a meeting held under his chair on Thursday. During the meeting, the commissioner was told that special recovery teams, with the help of local Special Branch officials, recovered illegally hoarded 1621 metric tonnes of wheat in Sialkot district, 135 metric tonnes of wheat in Narowal district, 2028 metric tonnes in Gujrat district, 2330 metric tons in Mandi Bahauddin district, and 490 metric tonnes of wheat in Gujranwala district.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to take stern action against the middlemen, dealers, hoarders, and stockists for illegally hoarding the wheat yield in their private godowns.

15k vacancies vacant in

state departments

As many as 15,000 vacancies of senior and junior officials have been lying vacant in 42 different government departments in all six districts of Gujranwala division namely Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Gujranwala. The absence of officials on so many seats is badly affecting the performance of government departments. It is also creating difficulties for the people visiting these government departments for their works.

According to local senior officials, as many as 4,900 seats of different categories have been lying vacant in Gepco for the last several years. More than 5,000 seats of different categories have been vacant in 35 local bodies and in Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISC) Gujranwala. Similarly, 3000 seats have been vacant in 600 government schools and colleges for the last several years. The officials told The Nation that they had repeatedly brought this situation into the notice of Punjab government, adding “We are still waiting for final approval by the Punjab government to fill the vacant positions.”