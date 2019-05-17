- 8:20 AM | May 17, 2019 US' termination of Turkey's preferential trade agreement goes into effect May 17
- 7:56 PM | May 16, 2019 FIA arrests two TLP activists for propaganda against LHC on social media
- 7:54 PM | May 16, 2019 CM Punjab takes notice of blast in Sadiqabad bank, seeks report
- 7:41 PM | May 16, 2019 US dollar touches all time high at Rs148 in open market
- 7:34 PM | May 16, 2019 Pakistan, China have started action against fake marriage bureaus: FO
- 7:31 PM | May 16, 2019 SC directs to file review petition seeking removal of Rao Anwar's name from ECL
- 11:12 PM | May 15, 2019 93 Pakistanis deported from US arrive in Islamabad
- 10:34 PM | May 15, 2019 Access gained to Yemen's Red Sea ports: UN
- 7:57 PM | May 15, 2019 Accountability to benefit the country: Bukhari
- 6:25 PM | May 15, 2019 Polish PM outraged by attack on country's ambassador to Israel
- 6:07 PM | May 15, 2019 Sindh faces rise in wheat, flour prices
- 6:06 PM | May 15, 2019 Top UN official concludes visit to Pakistan
- 6:04 PM | May 15, 2019 Minister affirms commitment to work towards achieving targets
- 6:00 PM | May 15, 2019 Model villages being set up for orphans, street children: NA speaker
- 5:11 PM | May 15, 2019 FPCCI, UBG welcome Tax Amnesty Scheme
- 5:06 PM | May 15, 2019 Zardari’s interim-bail approved by IHC in fake accounts case
- 5:01 PM | May 15, 2019 Govt taking effective steps for country's progress: CM Punjab
- 4:45 PM | May 15, 2019 Asad Qaisar says serving the needy our collective responsibility
- 4:27 PM | May 15, 2019 Trump dismisses report about U.S. considering sending 120,000 troops to combat Iran
- 2:31 PM | May 15, 2019 US dollar reaches all time high of Rs146.25 in open market