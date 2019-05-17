Share:

LAHORE - An exhibition 7s Rugby match will be played between Lahore RFC and LHR Hawks today (Friday) at 5:30 pm here.

The match will be conducted to welcome and support two former rugby players, who are on world tour on cycle and will reach the metropolitan city to witness the match. “The purpose of world cycling tour is to raise money and awareness for ‘Child Fund Pass It Back’, the official charity of Rugby World Cup 2019 and the tournament’s official logistics partner DHL, and to promote the game of rugby,” said the spokesman of Pakistan Rugby Union.