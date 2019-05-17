Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force foiled ice heroin smuggling bid and arrested a passenger at New Islamabad International Airport on Thursday, the ANF spokesman said.

The suspected smuggler was identified as Saqib, resident of Noshera, from possession of whom a total of 2.9 kilograms of ice heroin was recovered by the ANF, he said.

According to him, the ANF staffers were checking baggage of passengers who were boarding in Madinah bound flight at the NIIAP when they found 2.9 kg ice heroin concealed in the trolley of Saqib. The ANF seized heroin and arrested the passenger, he said. A case was also registered against the accused while further investigation is on, he said.

In yet another action, ANF carried out a raid at Jhelum and held smuggler Shahzad with recovery of 1 kilogram of chars and 1 kilogram opium. Case was lodged against the accused.

Meanwhile, ANF also launched operation against drug mafia across the country and rounded up 16 suspected smugglers besides recovering 1545 kilograms of narcotics and 6,300 litres sulphuric acid from their possession, he mentioned. Some 7 vehicles were also taken into custody by the ANF, he said.

He added that the value of the seized narcotics was said to be Rs1.36 billion in the international market.

The seized drugs comprised of 1522.48 kilograms hashish, 15.92 kilograms heroin, 6 kilograms opium, 4190 Xanax tablets, 290 gram methamphetamine and 6,300 litters sulphuric acid, he said.

He said that ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a motorcycle near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza on GT Road in District Attock and recovered 2 kilograms opium from secret cavity of the motorcycle. A person, Noor, resident of Peshawar, was arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Raheem Gul, resident of Kurram Agency at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.780 kilograms of hashish from his trolley bag. He was boarding for Qatar. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and recovered 2 kilograms heroin which was concealed in side doors of the vehicles. Two persons onboard, Sohail Khan, resident of Mianwali and Awais, resident of Faislabad, were arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a UK-bound consignment containing 193 cartons at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3.16 kilograms of heroin which was tactfully concealed in ladies suits. Resultantly an accused Aamir Rafique, resident of Mirpur (AJK), was arrested during the operation. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a pickup near Jandu Garran, Sangjani, Taxila, District Rawalpindi and recovered 140 cans of sulphuric acid weighing 6,300 litters from the vehicle. Resultantly, an accused Shahid, resident of Khanewal, was held during the operation.