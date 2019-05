Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Taluka Shujaabad Town Committee administration has launched the anti-encroachment operation at Bilaro Shakh Bus Stop on Thursday in which dozens of shops and hotels were demolished from both sides of the main Mirpurkhas Mirwah Gorchani Road.

Report said that illegal encroachments had increased at the both sides of the above main road at Bilaro Shakh Bus Stop while taluka Municipal administration of Shujaabad started the operation and remvoed encroachments.