LAHORE - Pakistan’s glam girl Mehwish Hayat opened up about the debacle after becoming talk of the town and meeting a number of trolls online over receiving the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

The actor from Load Wedding spoke to the BBC Asian Network and opened up in Bollywood about her work and ethics.

“I’ve been very outspoken for the past two years. I realized it’s not enough to be an actress, I should use my voice for the reasons I believe in.”

Talking about Tamgha-e- Imtiaz Mehwish said: “Being a public figure I am used to trolling and criticism and its okay, everyone has their own opinions. However, questioning my character and credibility was crossing the line.”

“My contribution to Pakistani cinema and art were overlooked and it was assumed that I slept my way to the awards. That was crossing the line, I had to stand up and fight... No one can question my credibility and character, they don’t even know me,” she added.

“As artists we deserve respect and acknowledgement, and mindsets are changing but we still need to work on that mentality. We generate money. In 2017 our movies made around 2.5 billion rupees and in 2018 approximately 5 billion rupees, so it is a growing business we’re all contributing to bringing a softer image of Pakistan to the world. All we need is respect and acknowledgement,” she explained.

“Being a part of this industry does not mean we have forsaken our morals... We as artists are very emotional and sensitive people and we haven’t forsaken our morals,” Mehwish said.