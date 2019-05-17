Share:

Every Curse has a blessing and every blessing is a curse. Ramzan is an epitome of blessings and a month of flavors. Variety of palates is another blessing for food lovers, but people are habitual of changing blessings into curses. Fried food items wrapped in newspapers is one such example. It is a common practice at domestic level too.

Recently I watched a public service message by Punjab Food Authority which enlightens me that food items wrapped in printed paper are hazardous because the ink gets absorbed in the food. Chemicals such as lead, cadmium and graphite can cause serious illnesses leading to death in human body. It’s a humble request for people to prioritize health over taste pleasures.

NAWAL TARIQ,

Lahore, May 15.