LAHORE : Jail Kahanian 2, new book by senior journalist and well-known crime feature writer Javaid Rahi, has been published. The book has been published by the Qalam Foundation International under the supervision of Allama Abdul Sattar Asim and Muhammad Farooq Chohan in a beautiful design. The book contains views of Haider Ali Sahir, Allama Abdul Sattar Asim, Dr Arif Siddiqui and Shahbaz Nayyar. The book highlights intolerance and negative approaches, which lead people into jail. The book has four colour pages and quality paper and printing. People can buy it from Qalam Foundation International, Yasrab Colony, Bank Stop, Walton Road, Lahore Cantonment.

PES responds to 703 road accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly knwon as Rescue-1122, provided services to victims of 703 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. According to the data provided by the PES here on Thursday, 13 persons were killed and 775 others injured in the accidents. As many as 485 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 290 others with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data showed that 291 drivers, 13 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians and 360 passengers were among the accidents victims. The statistics show that 170 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 169 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and Multan at third with 48 accidents and 57 victims. According to the data, 571 motorbikes, 110 auto-rickshaws, 64 motorcars, 31 vans, 10 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.