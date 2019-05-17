Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - One more time. Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, clarified a comment he made about the singer possibly “never” performing again.

Hours after TMZ published a story about Rudolph saying the “I’m a Slave 4 U” songstress might not hit the stage “in the near future and possibly never again,” the 55-year-old attempted to clear up his statement.

The former entertainment lawyer told Billboard, while it may’ve seemed like he was “implying that Britney will never work again,” that wasn’t his intention. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”

In his earlier statement to TMZ, Rudolph said that it’s “clear” to him that the Crossroads star “should not be going back to do” her Domination residency until “she’s ready — physically, mentally and passionately.”