Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Syed Sumsam Bukhari has said that the upcoming budget will be ‘poor-friendly’ despite of all difficulties.

Sumsam Bukhari in a statement issued here on Friday, said that the government does not believe in show off and is not spending even five percent on advertisement as compare to previous government. He said that today nothing can be hidden from media as present era is the era of media.

The minister said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working with commitment and vision. New local bodies system will bring a positive change on a large scale, he said adding that the PTI government is determined to establish state of Madina in the country. New job will be created for common man.

Sumsam Bukhari said the government is making efforts for the equal development of every district of the province.

There are a lot of problems which take time to redress and government is striving hard to eliminate the culture of ‘Safarish’ and bribery. Many problems will be removed by solving them at local level, he added.