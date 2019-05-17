Share:

LAHORE - Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing called on Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Punjab Investment Trade Board Office on Thursday. Secretary industry and trade, chief executive officer Punjab Investment Board and other concerned officials were also present.

Both the sides discussed enhancing cooperation in agriculture, industries, vocational education, livestock and tourism sectors.

Chinese ambassador said Chinese investors would definitely increase their volume of investment in the province. He hoped Punjab would be hub of investment in future. He said that mutual cooperation was necessary for the success of CPEC as well as other economic projects. He said that special unit has been setup at the Punjab University for the cooperation in social sector. He said that cooperation would also be extended for the development of human resource. He said that shifting manufacturing sector to Pakistan would be an important step. He said China would import meat from Pakistan.