Share:

ISLAMABAD - Citizens on Thursday complained that the post-graduate trainee doctors at the capital’s major hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, were playing with the health of the patients due to limited know how of the medical protocols.

According to them, due to busy schedule at their private clinics, most of the senior doctors remained absent from the hospital even in day time while the post graduates trainee doctors performed duties in their absence in critical sections of the hospital.

The citizens observed that rather working under supervision of professors, the PGs had been even given responsibilities to run whole departments, which was a joke with the patients who visited the hospital to seek remedy of their illness from medical experts.