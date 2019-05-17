Share:

LAHORE - Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday and discussed various matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-China relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects and expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Both sides agreed to expand partnership for investment in special economic zones, agriculture, technical and vocational training, tourism, social sector and public-private partnership.

The Chinese ambassador announced opening of a branch in Lahore for issuance of Chinese visa and said that Pakistani citizens would be facilitated at Lahore branch, which would become functional from the next month.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that China is a trustworthy friend of Pakistan and added that Chinese cooperation is appreciable for making a new Pakistan.

He said “Pakistan-China economic relations are touching new heights.” He said that CPEC-related projects are very important in the journey to development in the country. He said that the Punjab government is setting up new economic zones where Chinese investors will be given facilities and incentives.

He said that Pakistan-China economic relations will be boosted through public-private partnership as the Punjab government is going to set up the Public-Private Partnership Authority. The Punjab government is establishing technical universities in DG Khan and Mandi Bahauddin, he added. He said that a separate park is being set up in southern Punjab for promotion of agro-based industries.

The Chinese ambassador said that Punjab is moving towards the journey of development under the leadership of the incumbent chief minister and added that investment opportunities in special economic zones will be benefited. The public-private partnership will benefit both the countries as we want to further enhance cooperation with the Punjab government for development of the social sector.

He said that China is standing with Pakistan in the journey of development and the historic China-Pakistan friendship will be further strengthened. Punjab has an important place in the economy of the country and China will extend every possible cooperation for expanding collaboration in different sectors, he added.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, Chinese officials, Chairman PBIT, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home), Secretary Industries and others were also present on the occasion.

Chinese team meets governor

A delegation headed by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jang called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar at the latter’s office.

During the meeting, Chinese investment in Pakistan and cooperation in different sectors including energy came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said the Pak-China friendship has been flourishing for decades and CPEC was its vivid manifestation.

He told the delegation that Pakistan was striving hard to build market confidence for the Chinese investors in Pakistan. Apart from this, he added, Pakistan was also willing to enhance prospects of CPEC to alleviate poverty, educate masses and to increase energy production. He said investors were coming from around the world to invest in Pakistan in different sectors which showed that Pakistan had attained political stability and committed to enhancing its growth and raise living standards of people. “We are also striving to end corruption and to bring transparency in the system as our friends Chinese have done successfully”, he observed. The Chinese ambassador said there existed a well structured harmony between the relations of Pakistan and China.

He also said China will be interested in more investments in the coming days. He also expressed his satisfaction that Pakistan was taking all possible steps to attract Chinese investment to boost its economy.