Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved E-transfer policy of education department.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash said under E-transfer policy, all transfers of teachers in the province will be made online.

He said that it will make the process of transfers further transparent and will save the precious time of teachers and students.

Ziaullah Bangash said E-transfer app will be launched soon across the province.