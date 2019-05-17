Share:

LOS ANGELES (DM) - On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow posted a birthday tribute to her 15-year-old daughter, Apple Martin - and it included a cheeky nod to the controversy they stirred up back in March, when Paltrow shared a photo of the two without Martin’s permission.

In a slideshow on Instagram, Paltrow paired a photo of Marti, her daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay, with a screenshot of texts they exchanged, in which Apple provided her mom with “Apple-approved birthday posts.”

“Oh why thank you,” Paltrow responded. “Don’t need to break the old Internet again, now do we?”

“Yeah let’s not,” Apple replied.

Apple had previously scolded her mom for sharing an unapproved photo of the two of them skiing: “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” she wrote in a comment. “You can’t even see your face!” Paltrow replied, according to the screenshot.