SIALKOT - A large number of people staged a protest at Kutchery Chowk against the monetary fraud of Rs1.2 million committed with them by a local travel agent in the name of Sasta Umrah Package here on Thursday. The participants including Maqsud Ahmed, Farzana Bibi, Amina Zahid, Rabia, Tayyeba Maqsud, Fatima Bibi, Khadeeja Bibi, Anam Maqsud, Saba Bibi, Farooq, Muhammad Bin Qasim, Saiyam, and Razia Sultana told The Nation that they had deposited Rs1.2 million to a Sialkot-based travel agent named Abdul Khaliq for Umrah under a Sasta Umrah Package. They said that he had given them two-week time for sending them to Saudi Arabia on Umrah pilgrimage. They added that the accused had disappeared now. They urged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take notice of this fraud and help them in recovery of their money.