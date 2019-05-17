Share:

KASUR - Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayat visited Sasta Ramazan Bazaar in Chunian where he expressed his displeasure over the unavailability and poor quality of foodstuff here the other day. He instructed Chunian assistant commissioner to improve the quality of edibles. He suspended a sub-inspector for not ensuring the requisite supply of vegetables at Ramazan Bazaar. The DC warned the Food Department officers to fulfil all the requirements for the purchase of requisite amount of wheat, or they would be dealt with sternly otherwise. On the occasion, the DC was briefed by AC Shabbir Ahmed Dogar and District Food Controller Zulfiqar Ahmed about the arrangements at Ramazan Bazaar. The DC inspected the stalls of vegetables, fruits, sugar, etc. He directed the assistant commissioners concerned to ensure requisite supply of edibles at Ramazan Bazaar; he also directed them to make recommendations regarding supply and demand of daily use items.

KASUR HEALTH

FACILITIES INSPECTED

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Nazir Ahmed paid a surprise visit to different public hospitals and health centres here. They included THQ Hospital Chunian, Cardiac Centre Chunian, Govt Aziz Bibi Hospital Roshan Bhela, and Rural Health Centre Jura. The CEO Health visited different wards of these hospitals namely emergency ward, outdoor, indoor, and surgical ward. He inspected drug stores and the medicines stocked there. The CEO Health advised the doctors and other staff to be punctual. He added that the blood pressure and temperature of each patient should be monitored during his/her checkup. “Patients should be prescribed medicines as per their medical history,” he stressed.