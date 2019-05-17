Share:

The US dollar touched a new record high of Rs149 in the interbank market on Friday morning, as the rupee continued to slide following Pakistan's $6 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund earlier this week.

The greenback gained by another Rs2.48 in the interbank market to reach the latest peak. It is currently being bought for Rs147 in the interbank market.

On Thursday, the dollar hit a high of Rs147 in the open market, and was at Rs146.25 in the open market on Wednesday, before it bounced back to Rs144 the same day.

President Forex Association of Pakistan Malik Bostan told on Wednesday that the rupee is expected to depreciate by a further 15 to 20 percent against the dollar by December this year.

"Until the foreign exchange reserves situation improves, there is no [chance] of the dollar coming down," he said.