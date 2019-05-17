Share:

PESHAWAR - Minister for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has warned the protesting doctors of severe action if they did not mend their behaviour stating that a handful of doctors wanted to sabotage the health reforms in the province.

“Not all but a few doctors are out to thwart reforms in health sector by exploiting the recent incident and those doctors should end their protest,otherwise, action would be taken against them,” he told a hurriedly called Press conference. Shaukat Yousafzai said that the provincial government has brought reforms in health sector to facilitate people of remote areas but unfortunately some doctors wanted to sabotage it due to their personal interest.

He said that the government has fulfilled almost all demands of doctors during PTI government from 2013 to 2019 and termed their present protest and strike unjust and politically motivated.

The Minister informed that in line with the health reforms the KP government increased the strength of specialist doctors from 280 to 931, Medical Officer from 3639 to 8801, House Officers 24,000 to 62,000 and TMO 42000 to 103000.

He said that according to 4-tier formula the government enhanced strength of grade-20 doctors to 124 and grade-19 from 357 to 1087 and grade-18 from 706 to 2060.

Similarly, under 3-tier formula the strength of grade-20 doctors has been increased from two to 11 while grade-19’s doctors have been raised from 22 to 67.

Shaukat said that posts of paramedics, dentists and other staff have also been increased across the province ,adding, that their Health Professional Allowance has also been increased from Rs 10,000 to 140,000.

Since the government has provided all the incentives to the doctors and paramedics that there was no justification of their protests and now they should have to work for two years in their respective districts of domiciles.

He deplored hurling of eggs on senior doctor and Chairman Board of Governors Lady Reading Hospital Nowsherwan Burki and attack on Health Minister and said that inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

He said that the government appeals them to end their protest immediately warning strict action otherwise.

He said that PTI government has been given mandate to bring reforms in all key sectors including health and education and would go to all extent to ensure availability of basic social services to the people at their door-step.